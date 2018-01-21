Cassandra Taylor
Cassandra Taylor Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
Cassandra Taylor Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

Florida

A cigarette butt left on a bedroom floor landed a Florida woman in jail.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 21, 2018 08:39 PM

A Florida man returned to his home after evacuating from Hurricane Irma to find his couches had been cut open and clothes, shoes and electronics had been stolen.

But the non-smoker found something the burglars left behind: A cigarette butt.

He handed it over to deputies.

On Sunday, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office announced that the DNA on the cigarette butt led to the arrest of Cassandra Taylor, 32.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Taylor, who was already in jail on a separate case, is “well known to Volusia County sheriff’s detectives who are familiar with past burglaries in the DeLeon Springs area,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said there could be another arrest in the case.

According to the sheriff's office, a man deputies he left his DeLeon Springs home Sept. 9 and didn't return until Sept. 12.

“When he came back, he found the couches in his living room tipped over and sliced open, his bedroom drawers open, and several items missing from his house,” the department wrote in the post.

Among the missing items: 31 pairs of jeans, 6 pairs of sneakers, 6 purses, 50 chair covers, a DVD player and a piggy bank full of money.

Taylor has been arrested at least 20 times since 2006, according to jail records. She now faces a first-degree felony charge because the burglary took place during a state of emergency, the sheriff's office said. She also faces a grand theft charge.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

    Detectives are releasing video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida earlier this week.

Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car 1:22

Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car
Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content) 5:01

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content)
50 people jump off Florida casino shuttle boat after fire 0:46

50 people jump off Florida casino shuttle boat after fire

View More Video