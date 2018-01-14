More Videos

FEMA stages site in Hialeah for crews working on clearing storm debris 1:22

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office 1:54

A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:57

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:33

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:35

Paradise City Comic Con visits Miami 1:48

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze 0:48

Three Kings Day Parade marches through Miami’s Little Havana 2:04

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:58

  50 people jump off Florida casino shuttle boat after fire

    About 50 passengers on board the SunCruz Port Richey Casino shuttle boat had to jump overboard after the watercraft caught on fire off the Florida coast.

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Videos posted to Instagram on January 6 show a monorail at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, traveling with an open door. Passengers were aboard at the time and watched the door as the monorail arrived at the Epcot theme park in the resort. A speaker system can be heard welcoming passengers to Epcot in the second video of Instagram user AbbiePrimeKnits, who told Storyful maintenance staff worked on the door before it departed the Transportation and Ticket Center, but soon after leaving, the door opened and stayed that way. She said the “train did not stop and there were no audible or visible alarms.” On arrival at Epcot, she said the platform attendant noticed the open door and used a radio to inform the driver about the situation. A Disney spokesperson confirmed the incident to Spectrum News 13 on January 9.

Florida man calls police to report drunk driver -- himself

On New Year's Eve, Michael Lester of Winter Haven, Florida decided to call the police to report a drunk driver -- himself. Lester called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher tried to get Lester to pull over, kept him talking and directed a Polk County deputy to Lester's location. Lester was arrested for DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane and for not wearing a seat belt.

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

The Animal Recovery Mission released video of an undercover investigation conducted at Davie Dairy. The investigation uncovered the abuse of dairy cows by the farm located in Okeechobee, Florida. Southeast Milk (SMI) said in a statement that this farm, as well as three others, are under investigation and have organized mandatory training sessions for all its members.

Helicopter rescues missing hikers

Video taken from a Collier County helicopter shows Miami-Dade Fire Rescue conducting a rescue of missing hikers. The hikers had been missing for a few days and were finally located Friday morning by MDFR and Collier county crews. Both hikers were hoisted by MDFR personnel.

Dashcam shows pursued vehicle slamming into police cruiser

The bodycam video of Flagler County Deputy Craig Rossi captured the early portion of Jason Klokow's attempted escape after a failed Taco Bell robbery attempt. The portion ends with Klokow and Rossi's cars crashing. Klokow continued on, leading cops on a chase into Volusia County, where he crashed and was arrested.