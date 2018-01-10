Two Florida deputies cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of man captured on video

More Videos

How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border 0:53

How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

Pause
Hassan Whiteside discusses his improved play in win at Indiana 2:47

Hassan Whiteside discusses his improved play in win at Indiana

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 0:50

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point

Activists protest end of TPS protection for Salvadoran immigrants 2:15

Activists protest end of TPS protection for Salvadoran immigrants

Knife-wielding robber loses fistfight with intended victim 0:35

Knife-wielding robber loses fistfight with intended victim

Erik Spoeltra talks about Hasssan Whiteside’s effort in win over Indiana Pacers 2:43

Erik Spoeltra talks about Hasssan Whiteside’s effort in win over Indiana Pacers

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

A drug cartel’s Midas touch 1:37

A drug cartel’s Midas touch

  • Police fire at gun-wielding man after he tried to shoot them (graphic content)

    The Escambia State Attorney's Office released dash-cam footage showing the moment when Demetric Denario Carter is shot by Escambia County deputies on Oct. 27, 2017. The State Attorney's Office said the investigation into the use-of-force by the officers was justified.

The Escambia State Attorney's Office released dash-cam footage showing the moment when Demetric Denario Carter is shot by Escambia County deputies on Oct. 27, 2017. The State Attorney's Office said the investigation into the use-of-force by the officers was justified. Escambia State Attorney's Office
The Escambia State Attorney's Office released dash-cam footage showing the moment when Demetric Denario Carter is shot by Escambia County deputies on Oct. 27, 2017. The State Attorney's Office said the investigation into the use-of-force by the officers was justified. Escambia State Attorney's Office

Florida

Two Florida deputies cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of man captured on video

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 10, 2018 11:13 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Two deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in North Florida were cleared of any wrongdoing in a shooting that left a man injured last year.

Last week, the State Attorney’s Office serving Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties released video of the Oct. 27 incident and a memo stating the shooting was justified.

In the shooting, Demetric Carter was wounded after deputies Pat Roberts and Crista Pope were forced to open fire.

“Had Carter responded to the commands of the deputies to go to the ground, the deputies could have easily removed the firearm with little danger,” Assistant State Attorney John Molchan wrote in the memo. “In this case, Carter refused to abide by any orders and was actively defiant.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The video shows Carter being confronted by Roberts after Carter walked into a nearby bank and told the teller to call police.

Roberts spotted a gun in Carter’s waistband, according to the memo. He can be heard on the video telling Carter that he will use his Taser if he doesn’t get to the ground.

As Roberts deployed his Taser, Carter pulled out his gun and began shooting, according to the memo.

The video showed Roberts getting his own gun and firing at Carter. The clip captured blood splattering as Carter is hit.

Pope also opened fire.

Molchan said in the memo that “the use of deadly force by Deputies Roberts and Pope was reasonable and justifiable and no criminal charges are appropriate.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border 0:53

How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

Pause
Hassan Whiteside discusses his improved play in win at Indiana 2:47

Hassan Whiteside discusses his improved play in win at Indiana

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 0:50

Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point

Activists protest end of TPS protection for Salvadoran immigrants 2:15

Activists protest end of TPS protection for Salvadoran immigrants

Knife-wielding robber loses fistfight with intended victim 0:35

Knife-wielding robber loses fistfight with intended victim

Erik Spoeltra talks about Hasssan Whiteside’s effort in win over Indiana Pacers 2:43

Erik Spoeltra talks about Hasssan Whiteside’s effort in win over Indiana Pacers

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

A drug cartel’s Midas touch 1:37

A drug cartel’s Midas touch

  • Police fire at gun-wielding man after he tried to shoot them (graphic content)

    The Escambia State Attorney's Office released dash-cam footage showing the moment when Demetric Denario Carter is shot by Escambia County deputies on Oct. 27, 2017. The State Attorney's Office said the investigation into the use-of-force by the officers was justified.

Police fire at gun-wielding man after he tried to shoot them (graphic content)

View More Video