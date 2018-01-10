Two Florida deputies cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of man captured on video

More Videos 0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border Pause 2:47 Hassan Whiteside discusses his improved play in win at Indiana 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:50 Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 2:15 Activists protest end of TPS protection for Salvadoran immigrants 0:35 Knife-wielding robber loses fistfight with intended victim 2:43 Erik Spoeltra talks about Hasssan Whiteside’s effort in win over Indiana Pacers 3:09 Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 1:37 A drug cartel’s Midas touch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police fire at gun-wielding man after he tried to shoot them (graphic content) The Escambia State Attorney's Office released dash-cam footage showing the moment when Demetric Denario Carter is shot by Escambia County deputies on Oct. 27, 2017. The State Attorney's Office said the investigation into the use-of-force by the officers was justified. The Escambia State Attorney's Office released dash-cam footage showing the moment when Demetric Denario Carter is shot by Escambia County deputies on Oct. 27, 2017. The State Attorney's Office said the investigation into the use-of-force by the officers was justified. Escambia State Attorney's Office

