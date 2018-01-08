Dead politician’s wife hit with DUI. She blames her glassy eyes on cataract surgery

The son and wife of late former U.S. Rep. C.W. Bill Young were arrested Friday night after a scuffle that began on a lounge dance floor, according to Pinellas County Jail records.
Deputies arrested Patrick Rainey Young, 30, about 9:45 p.m. on a charge of battery on a person 65 or older. The victim told deputies that Young deliberately bumped into him on the dance floor at JD’s Restaurant & Lounge, 125 Gulf Blvd., and they started wrestling before Young followed him into a bathroom and slammed his head into a mirror, according to an arrest affidavit.
One hour later and four blocks south, Beverly Angello Young was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, an arrest affidavit said. Her blood alcohol level was .076, just under the level at which drivers are considered impaired in Florida, but she failed field sobriety tests, an arrest affidavit said.
Beverly Young had been pulled over after she left the location of the assault and drove over a concrete median to make a left turn at Gulf Boulevard and Fourth Avenue, even though a sign said only right turns were allowed, the affidavit said.
In a phone interview Monday with the Tampa Bay Times, Beverly Young said she was not under the influence of alcohol and that her eyes were glassy as the result of recent cataract surgery.
"It didn’t happen the way police reported," Young said. "Some guy jumped Pat in a bar."
Young said her son had his left leg broken in two places during the incident and she was taking him to the hospital when police pulled her over.
"They smelled alcohol and asked me if I was under the legal limit," she said. "I was under the legal limit. He said my eyes were bloodshot, watery and glassy, but I just had implants in my eyes. I just had cataracts surgery. That’s why my eyes were bloodshot, watery and glassy."
