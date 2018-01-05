Princess Elena of Avalor, from Disney Channel’s “Elena of Avalor,” at Magic Kingdom.
Florida

Discover Disney discounted tickets are back for Florida residents

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 05, 2018 10:10 AM

Disney’s beckoning Florida families again with its Discover Disney tickets, a deal that gets Florida residents into Disney theme parks for three or four days and that runs until June 20.

The base ticket, for three days, is $159 ($53 per day). A four-day ticket costs $179 ($44.75 per day). Each ticket is good for visiting one theme park per day among Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. If Florida residents want to go to multiple parks in the same day, there is the Park Hopper option.

This year’s prices represent a $20 increase over recent years’ Discover Disney deals.

Tickets must be bought by June 20 and used by June 24. Of course you have to prove you live in Florida, so here’s what you have to bring to a theme park ticket window or guest relations location:

▪ For each adult ticket, have a current Florida driver’s license or state-issued identification card with a Florida address or a Florida-based military identification card.

▪ If you don’t have any of the above, you must have photo identification (passport, another state’s driver’s license or identification card) with one of these from the previous two months: monthly mortgage statement, homeowner’s insurance policy or bill, utility bill, checking/savings/investment account statements or mail from a government agency.

Others from the same home need only provide proof they share that address.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

