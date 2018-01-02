A dramatic rescue as Coast Guard members see an 89-year-old’s car go into Florida waters

More Videos 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Pause 1:29 Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 0:27 Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car 0:52 Richard Corcoran: "Hell, no" to property tax increase 1:28 Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 4:17 Video: South Florida's year that was 1:44 The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 2:15 Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen talks Trump and her next adventure 1:37 Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car's window and rescued the man from the vehicle.

