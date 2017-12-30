She was busted for DUI on a horse. Now a judge is allowing supervised visits.

The Central Florida woman who was busted for DUI in November — on a horse — has now been granted supervised visits by a Polk County judge.
With the horse.
The Lakeland woman, Donna Byrne, 53, was arrested on Nov. 2 for riding the horse, named Boduke after the character John Schneider played on the ’80s TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.” The two were on a public roadway.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled Byrne over at the time and said she smelled like alcohol, had watery bloodshot eyes and was staggering when they arrived. She was arrested for DUI and charged with animal neglect by putting Boduke in jeopardy of being injured or killed.
Polk County Sheriff's Animal Control seized the horse and transported it to their livestock facility and put Boduke under the care of Paul and Cylde Fussell.
But on Thursday the judge ruled that Byrne, who was temporarily ruled unfit to care for Boduke, can have supervised visits and ride the horse at the Fussell ranch, WFTS ABC Action News reported.
The judge ruled that aside from riding the horse while intoxicated, Byrne had provided proper care for the horse.
One thing she can not do, however, is visit — let alone mount — Boduke if she’s intoxicated, the judge said.
A final determination on Boduke’s fate with Byrne will be made once Byrne has competed an alcohol treatment program.
