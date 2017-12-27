Florida woman finds Christmas presents on I-75, hopes to find boy they were meant for

A Florida woman traveling south on I-75 spotted something colorful on the roadway through the fog. So, she took the next exit and looped around to see what had caught her eye.
Turns out either Santa’s sled was a few toys short or, most likely, a boy named Branson woke up Christmas morning short a few toys from Pops, Windy, Randy and Jack because those gifts fell out of a car.
The driver, Andrea Reid, was heading to Cape Coral from her St. Petersburg home when she saw the presents on the I-75 roadway between the Osprey and North Port exits, WBBH NBC News2 reported.
“We debated stopping or not, and we were like, ‘you know what? We would want somebody to get our gifts so they don’t get run over. We picked up the toys, and they were for a little kid, so we felt really bad,” Reid told the station.
Never miss a local story.
The gift wrapping on some of the presents tore loose. But the tags she found said they were intended for Branson from Pops, Windy, Randy and Jack.
“I just couldn’t imagine being that person getting to the house and all excited to give these gifts away, and they’re not even there,” Reid told News2.
So on Christmas Eve Reid posted a message on Facebook and followed up on Craig’s List in hopes that the family would see the post and reclaim their lost presents. Her Facebook post has since been shared nearly 300 times, but so far, no takers.
Reid posted that she would hold on to the presents until Jan. 6 and if they remain unclaimed she’ll donate them.
Follow @HowardCohen
Comments