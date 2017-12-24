Surveillance video captures a man, armed with a machete, chasing armed robbery suspects from the home and detains one until deputies arrive to make an arrest.
Surveillance video captures a man, armed with a machete, chasing armed robbery suspects from the home and detains one until deputies arrive to make an arrest. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
Surveillance video captures a man, armed with a machete, chasing armed robbery suspects from the home and detains one until deputies arrive to make an arrest. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office

Florida

Surviving Florida in 2017: It helped to have a machete

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

December 24, 2017 08:27 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Sunshine State often finds itself as the butt of the joke. But year after year, Florida never fails to outdo itself.

There tends to be some sort of wildlife encounter, or maybe a lack of clothing, or sometimes a machete.

The Florida story jackpot? Probably hitting all three.

Here are our picks for some of this year’s top only-in-Florida happenings, many of which happened in our backyard.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Crash on first day of fall, complete with burning pumpkins, shuts down I-75

Florida celebrated the first day of autumn with traffic-halting crash involving a tractor-trailer, which was carrying a load of pumpkins. Luckily no one was seriously injured.

Man meets wildlife

Horse attacks gator in Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park

The typical tropes of animal interactions can include alligator bites man, or man bites dog. But in this case, a horse stomped on an unassuming alligator.

She’s terrified of any lizard. What she found hanging out in her toilet was worse.

Iguanas found in toilets happened so much around Florida, it probably should be expected.

TURTLE1
Key West police help a loggerhead turtle, disoriented while laying eggs, cross South Roosevelt Boulevard early Thursday morning.
Key West police

Why did the sea turtle cross the busy road? To lay eggs on the other side

The Florida version of the classic joke played out in real life, as police stopped traffic to help a disoriented sea turtle get safely back to the beach.

Yes, that’s illegal

Three men face animal cruelty charges in shark-dragging video case

After months of investigation, the shark abuse video seen ’round the world was formally tied to three local men, two of whom are sons of Manatee County government officials.

Armed with a machete, robbery victim detains suspect until deputies arrive

Florida crime stories more often than not involve machetes. In the case of shotgun-machete-crowbar vs. machete, the latter apparently wins in Sarasota.

Bradenton woman recognizes man who broke into her house as Facebook friend

Maybe it’s time to unfriend.

Ever wanted to climb Disney’s Tree of Life? These guys tried, reports show

Yes, Disney is a magical place. But there are limits.

Man searches ‘how to rob a bank,’ cops say. But he apparently didn’t search how to get away with it

A lot of us use Google to learn how to do something, including this guy.

turtle shells
Two sea turtle shells and taxidermied green sea turtle were for sale at a stand in the Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival on Feb. 19.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Bradenton man knew it was illegal to sell sea turtle parts. He was caught trying anyway

“ART — Sea turtle collection: 3,500$,” the handwritten sign read.

Police chief on ‘Crapperman:’ ‘It’s just downright shameful when people don’t give a crap about our town’

Crapperman was on the loose, but police were able to identify him.

Naked is as naked does

She found a naked woman in her house — and the woman had eaten her pineapple, police say

A 63-year-old woman was arrested after police say she broke into someone’s home, ate canned pineapple and was naked.

A naked Florida man caused a lot of damage to vehicles, cops say

He did an estimated $1,700 worth of damage to two deputies’ cars.

Lifeguard tried to chase a shark away from a nude beach. That made it attack instead

The shark appeared to be harassed by the lifeguard, a shark expert said.

Closer to home

Despite bingo night conflict, American Legion post agrees to remain voting location

Bingo night at a Bradenton hangout, which falls on a Tuesday, almost forced 4,000 residents to find a new place to vote.

Hurricane Irma signing was ‘horrible and embarrassing,’ says deaf interpreter

A well-known deaf interpreter said he was embarrassed to learn that days before Hurricane Irma hit the West Coast of Florida, the sign language interpreter used by Manatee County was incoherent.

Couple’s sounds of ‘love’ interrupt Sarasota Open tennis tourney

“It can’t be that good!” Frances Tiafoe shouted, hoping to reach the couple who had filled the normally serious and silent crowd with a fit of giggles.

While moving it in the middle of the night, crews break Confederate monument

Oops.

No matter what anyone else says, we still love you, Florida.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

    The Animal Recovery Mission released video of an undercover investigation conducted at Davie Dairy. The investigation uncovered the abuse of dairy cows by the farm located in Okeechobee, Florida. Southeast Milk (SMI) said in a statement that this farm, as well as three others, are under investigation and have organized mandatory training sessions for all its members.

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
State trooper revives woman on Alligator Alley 1:42

State trooper revives woman on Alligator Alley
Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

View More Video