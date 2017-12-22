She wanted dirt on her ex, so police say she offered sex to his 12-year-old nephew

A woman was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking of a 12-year-boy and trying to bribe him with money and sexual favors to get information on her ex-boyfriend, Escambia County sheriffs say.
Compounding the problem: The boy was her ex-paramour’s nephew.
Shameico Jefferson, 36, was arrested Wednesday after the boy’s mother filed a complaint with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Pensacola News Journal reported. The woman said Jefferson had dated her brother and started following and contacting her son after the relationship ended. She said Jefferson offered her boy money and sexual favors if he would dish some dirt on her brother, Jefferson’s ex-boyfriend.
The boy told police that he saw Jefferson drive by a bus stop he was headed to on Dec. 13. She didn’t say anything to him at that time but late that afternoon, Jefferson allegedly drove by the same spot. When the boy got off the bus, she pulled up and offered to perform sexual acts if he’d tell her stuff about his uncle, the boy told police.
The boy pretended to get a phone call from his mom and told Jefferson to leave, police said.
She remained in custody Friday at Escambia Jail on $5,000 bond.
Jefferson had been arrested by the Escambia Sheriff’s Office on Monday on another charge, accused of shoplifting $541 worth of children’s clothes from a Carter’s store in Cordovo Mall, according to WEAR TV ABC 3. She’d been released from Escambia jail on Tuesday after paying a $3,000 bond on charges of larceny and resisting an officer.
A hearing on the charge of stalking the boy is set for Jan. 11.
