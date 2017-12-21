Emerging country music star Michael Ray was arrested early Wednesday morning in a Eustis Mcdonald’s drive-through on DUI and drug charges, according to police report.
Emerging country music star Michael Ray was arrested early Wednesday morning in a Eustis Mcdonald's drive-through on DUI and drug charges, according to police report. Screengrab via Twitter

Florida

Country singer arrested after driving drunk in McDonald’s drive-through, cops say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 21, 2017 07:55 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:55 AM

EUSTIS

Country music singer and Florida native Michael Ray was arrested on DUI and drug charges early Wednesday morning when he hit another car in a McDonald’s drive-through in Eustis, according to a report by the Daily Commercial.

According to a Eustis police report, Ray, whose real last name is Roach, was in the drive-through of the McDonald’s at 2800 S. Bay St. around 3:30 a.m. when his foot slipped off the brake and the Jeep he was driving struck the car ahead of him.

He told the officer that he was coming from a bar. The officer said it was apparent Ray had been drinking because his eyes were bloodshot, his speech slurred and he stumbled when he walked.

He then failed a field sobriety test, the report says, and later refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Police said they found a bottle of marijuana oil in Ray’s pocket and he acknowledged to officers that it was his, according to the report.

Ray is an up-and-coming country music star who is signed to Warner Music Nashville, for which he released his debut single, “Kiss You in the Morning.” He has also recorded other hits including “Run Away with You” and “Real Men Love Jesus.”

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

