Cops found kids at home with feces and frozen dogs. But that’s not all.

After finding three dead dogs in a freezer, two children living among roaches, urine and feces were removed from a Central Florida home.
Their mother, 35-year-old Victoria Kanger, was arrested Thursday and charged with child neglect, court records show.
According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, officials began investigating Kanger after receiving a tip in October that she had been neglecting her children, ages 5 and 14, both of whom are now in custody of the Department of Children and Families.
"It is disgusting, non-livable for a 5-year-old (girl). I mean, there's poop all over the floor, there's piles of clothes, there's roaches. She's had lice for the past eight months," a tipster told police during a 911 call.
When arriving at the property in Pierson, near Daytona Beach, the stench of urine and feces was evident as police spoke with Kanger on the porch, the arrest report said. Kanger proceeded to let police into the trash-filled home.
Inside, deputies found fleas, roaches, several (live) cats, feces, and three dead dogs wrapped in plastic and cardboard inside the freezer, the report said.
Kanger told police she shoved them in the freezer because she didn’t have a shovel.
"In the kitchen, there were piles of soiled dishes and trash. The kitchen had a large number of cockroaches crawling on the floor, counter tops, sink, stove and walls," the report said.
Kanger is being held at the Volusia County Correctional Facility on $2,500 bond, records show.
