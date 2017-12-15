A homeowner’s security video captured images of a UPS driver delivering a package with an iPhone X to her door. Two hours later, cameras catch the man, in the same clothes, returning to swipe the package.
A homeowner’s security video captured images of a UPS driver delivering a package with an iPhone X to her door. Two hours later, cameras catch the man, in the same clothes, returning to swipe the package. WFTS ABC Action News/Tampa
A homeowner’s security video captured images of a UPS driver delivering a package with an iPhone X to her door. Two hours later, cameras catch the man, in the same clothes, returning to swipe the package. WFTS ABC Action News/Tampa

Florida

UPS driver delivers package on time — but then returns to steal it, cops say

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

December 15, 2017 08:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

How enticing is the new iPhone X that costs a grand?

For one UPS driver in St. Pete, police say, the device proved enticing enough to risk a grand theft felony charge.

The UPS employee, identified by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office as Jason Mohn, 47, delivered an Apple iPhone X and left the package on a front porch, then went back to the same home two hours later to steal the package on Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
JasonMohn iphon_fitted
Jason Mohn was charged with grand theft of an iPhone X.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

In a surveillance video that the homeowner released to WFTS ABC Action News, the UPS driver is seen on the porch taking the package, stuffing it under his shirt, and running off. A video, shot two hours earlier, shows the same man, wearing the same clothes but with his UPS vest on, delivering that package.

“Stupidest thief ever,” homeowner Jovita Acute-Parker told WFTS ABS Action News.

The iPhone was found Wednesday by a UPS supervisor in Mohn’s work area, next to his belongings, WFLA News Channel 8 reported.

Mohn was charged by Pinellas deputies with felony grand theft. Acute-Parker, who told WFTS the iPhone X “was $999 plus tax so it’s 1,068 something dollars,” plans to wrap the phone as a gift for a friend.

Follow @HowardCohen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

    The Animal Recovery Mission released video of an undercover investigation conducted at Dean Foods (McArthur Dairy,) located in Okeechobee, Florida. The investigation uncovered the abuse of dairy cows by the farm that supplies major brands and some of Florida's largest supermarkets.

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)
Snow falls over northwestern parts of Florida 1:10

Snow falls over northwestern parts of Florida
Helicopter rescues missing hikers 3:17

Helicopter rescues missing hikers

View More Video