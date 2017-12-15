UPS driver delivers package on time — but then returns to steal it, cops say

How enticing is the new iPhone X that costs a grand?
For one UPS driver in St. Pete, police say, the device proved enticing enough to risk a grand theft felony charge.
The UPS employee, identified by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office as Jason Mohn, 47, delivered an Apple iPhone X and left the package on a front porch, then went back to the same home two hours later to steal the package on Tuesday.
In a surveillance video that the homeowner released to WFTS ABC Action News, the UPS driver is seen on the porch taking the package, stuffing it under his shirt, and running off. A video, shot two hours earlier, shows the same man, wearing the same clothes but with his UPS vest on, delivering that package.
“Stupidest thief ever,” homeowner Jovita Acute-Parker told WFTS ABS Action News.
The iPhone was found Wednesday by a UPS supervisor in Mohn’s work area, next to his belongings, WFLA News Channel 8 reported.
Mohn was charged by Pinellas deputies with felony grand theft. Acute-Parker, who told WFTS the iPhone X “was $999 plus tax so it’s 1,068 something dollars,” plans to wrap the phone as a gift for a friend.
