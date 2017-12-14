The courthouse alarm went off, and 4 coins led to trouble

When going to the courthouse it’s in your best interest to leave some items at home.
Bringing weed with you to visit the county clerk? Not a good idea, a Fort Pierce man learned last month when he was busted and charged by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, TC Palm reports.
Calvin Edwards, 56, strolled through the St. Lucie County Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office building on Nov. 20, and obliged a deputy’s request to empty his pockets at the metal-detection machines in the lobby.
That’s when the deputy found the marijuana in a small plastic bag after Edwards deposited his items in the plastic tray.
Turns out there’s another thing Edwards shouldn’t have brought to court: a dollar in change.
The four quarters in his pocket are what set off the X-ray alarm, which led to the St. Lucie security officer’s request that Edwards empty his pockets.
