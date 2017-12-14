Calvin Edwards of Fort Pierce was arrested for bringing marijuana into a St. Lucie County Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office building.
Calvin Edwards of Fort Pierce was arrested for bringing marijuana into a St. Lucie County Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office building. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office
Calvin Edwards of Fort Pierce was arrested for bringing marijuana into a St. Lucie County Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office building. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

Florida

The courthouse alarm went off, and 4 coins led to trouble

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

December 14, 2017 11:52 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

When going to the courthouse it’s in your best interest to leave some items at home.

Bringing weed with you to visit the county clerk? Not a good idea, a Fort Pierce man learned last month when he was busted and charged by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, TC Palm reports.

Calvin Edwards, 56, strolled through the St. Lucie County Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office building on Nov. 20, and obliged a deputy’s request to empty his pockets at the metal-detection machines in the lobby.

That’s when the deputy found the marijuana in a small plastic bag after Edwards deposited his items in the plastic tray.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Turns out there’s another thing Edwards shouldn’t have brought to court: a dollar in change.

The four quarters in his pocket are what set off the X-ray alarm, which led to the St. Lucie security officer’s request that Edwards empty his pockets.

“He stay on cloud 9,” an amused reader posted on TCPalm’s Facebook post.

Follow @HowardCohen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

    The Animal Recovery Mission released video of an undercover investigation conducted at Dean Foods (McArthur Dairy,) located in Okeechobee, Florida. The investigation uncovered the abuse of dairy cows by the farm that supplies major brands and some of Florida's largest supermarkets.

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)
Snow falls over northwestern parts of Florida 1:10

Snow falls over northwestern parts of Florida
Helicopter rescues missing hikers 3:17

Helicopter rescues missing hikers

View More Video