Hillsborough county deputies arrested James Steadman, 45, in Tampa Saturday night for urinating on the floor of a Steak ‘n Shake in front of dozens of customers, deputies said.
Florida

A man got up to pee at Steak n’ Shake, and he found a large audience

By SAMANTHA PUTTERMAN

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 12, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 32 MINUTES AGO

TAMPA

Deputies arrested a man they say urinated in front of dozens of customers in the middle of a Tampa Steak ‘n Shake.

According to broadcast reports, around 11:40 Saturday night James Steadman, 45, was sitting in a booth at the Steak ‘n Shake on East Fowler Avenue.

Deputies say he then stood up, unzipped his pants, exposed his genitals and urinated on the floor.

When he finished, he went back to sleep in the booth.

Deputies said that about 30 people witnessed the incident, ABC Action News reported.

Steadman, deputies told ABC Action News, caused a health hazard and was endangering the safety of other customers

He was arrested and faces one count of indecent exposure, according to jail records. He was booked into Hillsborough County Jail early Sunday morning and was held on $1,000 bond.

