Man injected patients in the face without a license, cops say

A man operated without a license a West Palm Beach medical practice that gave cosmetic injections to patients, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Alexander Elliot Gonzalez, 50, of suburban West Palm Beach is facing a charge of practicing medicine without a license for operating a practice on North Flagler Drive near Good Samaritan Medical Center, deputies say. A victim alerted officials after she said Gonzalez twice injected substances into her face after she had met him through a mutual friend, according to a sheriff’s report.
The victim told officials that Gonzalez informed her he had been working in the aesthetic-cosmetic field for about 20 years and that although his office was not officially open, he worked with a plastic surgeon in the Miami area.
