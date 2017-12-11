Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K9 Edo has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Anyone with information on K9 Edo’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-639-0013.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K9 Edo has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Anyone with information on K9 Edo’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-639-0013. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K9 Edo has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Anyone with information on K9 Edo’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-639-0013. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Florida

Missing Florida police dog is found dead

By SARA NEALEIGH

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 11, 2017 10:27 AM

Police are searching for a Charlotte County Sheriff’s K9 that disappeared over the weekend.

Edo was noticed missing from his kennel in the area of Cranberry Boulevard and Tamiami Trail around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The incident is being investigated by the North Port Police Department. Officers, along with more than a dozen volunteer service aids and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office representatives, have joined in the search.

Officials have also used a drone to search for the missing K9.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Edo weighs about 105 pounds and is not wearing a collar.

Anyone with information on K9 Edo’s location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-639-0013. Those interested in helping with the search for Edo are asked to email Sgt. Jason Doherty at jdoherty@ccso.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Students walked out to protest gun violence. Here are their videos.

View More Video