Missing Florida police dog is found dead

Police are searching for a Charlotte County Sheriff’s K9 that disappeared over the weekend.
Edo was noticed missing from his kennel in the area of Cranberry Boulevard and Tamiami Trail around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
The incident is being investigated by the North Port Police Department. Officers, along with more than a dozen volunteer service aids and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office representatives, have joined in the search.
Officials have also used a drone to search for the missing K9.
Edo weighs about 105 pounds and is not wearing a collar.
Anyone with information on K9 Edo’s location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-639-0013. Those interested in helping with the search for Edo are asked to email Sgt. Jason Doherty at jdoherty@ccso.org.
