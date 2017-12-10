Florida

She thought a deputy raped her. The sheriff’s office said she wasn’t entirely wrong.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 10, 2017 06:28 PM

A woman reported to Lee County Sheriff’s Office Thursday that she’d been taken into custody and raped by a law enforcement officer. And the sheriff’s office says that’s close to what actually happened.

LCSO said an investigation determined that she was raped by a sheriff’s office community service aide impersonating a law enforcement officer. LCSO arrested Ivan De Jesus Moreno for custodial sexual battery, false imprisonment, battery and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

A statement from Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott said, “This kind of behavior is deplorable and we will not tolerate it in our community and certainly not from a member of our agency. He betrayed the community’s trust, this office’s trust and we will not stand for it. We will enforce the laws across the board and continue to seek justice for the victim.”

According to LCSO, near the end of his shift, Moreno “impersonated a law enforcement officer, detained the victim and coerced the victim to perform oral sex on him.”

Lee County online court records show a domestic relations suit filed Thursday against Moreno for sexual violence.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

