Cpl. Omar Delgado, known as a hero during the Pulse nightclub shooting, is set to lose his job in Eatonville on Dec. 31 after a complaint was filed against him for what he says is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The Associated Press
Florida

Officer who developed PTSD after Pulse shooting to lose job

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 08, 2017 12:28 PM

EATONVILLE

Leaders in a small Florida town say a police officer who was hailed as a hero during the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting is losing his job.

Cpl. Omar Delgado was told his job will end on Dec. 31 after he told a woman he was “emotionally disturbed” during a traffic stop, according to the Associated Press.

Delgado says he was let go because he’s suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder since the June 12, 2016, mass shooting in Orlando that left 49 victims dead.

After the massacre, the AP reports, Delgado returned to patrol duty but then went on desk duty after several months. Then, officials say, an internal investigation was started after a citizen filed a complaint about Delgado. His attorney says Delgado did nothing wrong.

In a news conference Thursday, Eatonville Mayor Eddie Cole said Delgago will get 42 percent of his salary and benefits for life.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

