Florida

A sex offender cut off his ankle monitor. Now he’s on the run, officials say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 08, 2017 07:52 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Deputies are looking for a convicted sexual offender who cut off his ankle monitor.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday night that Johnathan Bradley Allen was wanted by the department.

The Florida Department of Corrections told Spectrum News 13 that Allen, 33, cut off his ankle monitor on Wednesday.

Allen was convicted of sexual battery of a victim under 12 years old in 2005, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

He has a last known address in Kissimmee, but authorities said that he cut off his ankle monitor near Labor Camp Road in Polk County, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Neighbors of his East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway address in Kissimmee told News 6 that they had not seen him lately, but that authorities had been around looking for him.

“I wouldn't say that he's a bad dude — like, he's going to hurt somebody — but if he's absconded, and he cut his ankle monitor off, he needs to get caught,” a resident told News 6.

Officials believe Allen may be driving a white 2016 Ford Fiesta with Florida license plate GVTQ55, the Spectrum News 13 reported.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

