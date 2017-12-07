Travis Burton
Florida

After raping a 16-year-old, he put a knife to her throat and a dog leash on her neck, cops say

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 07, 2017 06:53 AM

UPDATED December 07, 2017 08:42 AM

When Polk County deputies found 30-year-old Travis Burton on Saturday morning, Burton told police that he had paid a 16-year-old girl he met online $300 for sex. When they had gotten into a price dispute, he said, she wouldn’t leave, so it “got a little rough.”

The girl told deputies Burton had put a knife to her throat and a dog leash on her neck after raping her several times in an empty Davenport residence.

Burton is charged with sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 17, aggravated child abuse, kidnapping with inflicting bodily harm, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and soliciting for prostitution. He remains in jail on $1,007,500 bond. While his arrest record is a variety pack of charges, Burton’s prison experience comes from battery on a law enforcement officer (10 months in 2013-14), and grand theft between $300 and $5,000 (seven months, 2015-16).

The arrest affidavits say that once the girl arrived at an “unoccupied residence” in Davenport, Burton began punching her in the face. He followed that by tying her up, removing her underwear and raping her four times. After that, he brought out the knife and dog leash.

PCSO says Burton changed the venue to a truck, drove until the truck got stuck in an orange grove, then resumed raping her.

Deputies said they found the truck and the girl after Burton had walked away.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

