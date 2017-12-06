Pro tip: If you’re hanging outside a strip club, put the rifle away

Pro tip: If you’re hanging outside a strip club, and don’t want to call too much attention to yourself, leave your gun at home.
A 30-year-old Florida man learned this lesson early Wednesday.
Terrence Lavern Craig was taken into custody after patrol officers noticed him roaming around the grounds of PinUps nightclub in Palm Bay in Brevard County. In his arms was a .22 rifle.
“The officers were responding to the area to check on reports of a disturbance and found the man with the rifle. Right now, we don’t know if he was directly connected to the disturbance,” said Lt. Mike Bandish of the Palm Bay Police Department. “We don’t have open carry in the state of Florida.”
It was unclear why Craig had the weapon; there were no reports of shots fired.
Craig was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex.
A call to Pin Ups went unanswered. Though the venue has no website, its Facebook page advertises $2 Tuesdays, which feature $2 entry and $2 drinks until 2 a.m.
