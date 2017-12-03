The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert early Sunday for 4-year-old girl Chelsea Noel of Port St. Lucie. She is non-verbal.
Police looking for missing non-verbal 4-year-old girl wearing ‘princess’ pajamas

By Monique O. Madan

December 03, 2017 03:56 PM

Police need your help in finding a missing 4-year-old girl from Port St. Lucie.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert early Sunday morning for Chelsea Noel, who is non-verbal.

She was last seen wearing a pink nightgown that says “princess,” according to the FDLE.

Officials say the toddler has short braids and a birthmark from her neck to her chest. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

