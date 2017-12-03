Police looking for missing non-verbal 4-year-old girl wearing ‘princess’ pajamas

Police need your help in finding a missing 4-year-old girl from Port St. Lucie.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert early Sunday morning for Chelsea Noel, who is non-verbal.
She was last seen wearing a pink nightgown that says “princess,” according to the FDLE.
Officials say the toddler has short braids and a birthmark from her neck to her chest. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments