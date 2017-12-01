This teddy bear is one of her last reminders of her toddler. Now it’s missing.

Melissa Woodard, a Deltona woman who helped care for a toddler who drowned on Labor Day 2014, posted this image and request in a Facebook Community Watch group. She had this teddy bear made with some of the boy’s clothing and presented it to his mother, but the bear was auctioned off from a storage unit sale. Woodard and the mother hope to find the bear. Melissa Woodard Facebook Community Watch, Deland