Howell E. Donaldson II
Howell E. Donaldson II Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Howell E. Donaldson II Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Florida

5 things we know about the Tampa serial killer suspect

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 29, 2017 07:54 AM

Howell E. Donaldson III, a 24-year-old Tampa resident, has been arrested and charged with four murders in the Seminole Heights area of Tampa.

Here’s what we know so far about him:

▪ Tampa police say Donaldson worked at the McDoanld’s restaurant at 2101 E. 13th Ave., just off an Interstate 4 exit for Ybor City.

▪ Police say at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, another McDonald’s employee told an officer that Donaldson had brought a gun in the bag to the restaurant. Tampa police took Donaldson III into custody for questioning when he returned to the McDonald’s, and the investigation accelerated from there. The Tampa Bay Times reported the officer contacted was sitting in the McDonald’s doing her paperwork.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ A records search says his prior criminal record: traffic tickets, three of which were in 2010, when Donaldson III was 17. Those were for a learner’s permit violation, a safety belt violation and speeding. He got a careless driving ticket at 19.

▪ His parents, Howell E. Donaldson Jr. and Rosita Donaldson, own a cosmetology school and run a nonprofit that helps give job and financial life skills education to the homeless and low income families.

▪ He is charged with the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, 22, on Oct. 9; Monica Hoffa, 32, Oct. 11; Anthony Naiboa, 20, Oct. 19; Ronald Felton, 60, Nov. 14.

More Videos

Tampa killings: Police seize gun, question McDonald’s employee 5:29

Tampa killings: Police seize gun, question McDonald’s employee

Pause
Tampa police announce arrest of suspect in serial killings 8:18

Tampa police announce arrest of suspect in serial killings

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

Udonis Haslem after Heat’s loss to Cavaliers 2:15

Udonis Haslem after Heat’s loss to Cavaliers

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

No man’s land: Barbuda after Irma 12:21

No man’s land: Barbuda after Irma

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Tampa police announce arrest of suspect in serial killings

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tampa killings: Police seize gun, question McDonald’s employee 5:29

Tampa killings: Police seize gun, question McDonald’s employee

Pause
Tampa police announce arrest of suspect in serial killings 8:18

Tampa police announce arrest of suspect in serial killings

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

Udonis Haslem after Heat’s loss to Cavaliers 2:15

Udonis Haslem after Heat’s loss to Cavaliers

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

No man’s land: Barbuda after Irma 12:21

No man’s land: Barbuda after Irma

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

  • FBI goes door-to-door as search for Tampa serial killer continues

    An FBI SWAT Team joined Tampa police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in conducting door-to-door searches in a manhunt for a suspect in a string of homicides.

FBI goes door-to-door as search for Tampa serial killer continues

View More Video