Police questioning McDonald’s employee in Tampa serial killing spree

Tampa police may finally have caught a break in their search for a serial killer who has killed four people in Tampa.
The spree of murders that began Oct. 9 with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in front of his home and most recently, on Nov. 14, with the shooting death of a 60-year-old man, could be connected to an Ybor City McDonald’s employee, police said Tuesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, Tampa police received a tip that a man handed a loaded 9mm handgun to his manager at an Ybor City McDonald’s and asked him to hold it as he left the restaurant to visit an Amscot money superstore to get a payday loan, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
When the man returned to the fast-food restaurant, where he worked, Tampa police, who had been alerted by the manager, took him to headquarters to ask him about the gun. Though police have yet to call the man a suspect, Chief Brian Dugan said at a press conference in a video the department posted on Facebook he believed “this has to do with Seminole Heights.”
Police are looking for a man whom they’ve dubbed the Seminole Heights serial killer.
Dugan said they are interviewing the McDonald’s employee: “This is early in the investigation. We’ve had over 5,000 tips. These are the things we have to go through and sift through this and be careful because this person could be completely innocent.”
Still, Dugan added, “I’m optimistic on this one. But only time will tell. We have a lot of work to do. It’s very important that people still use caution and stay together when they are outside and be careful out there.”
As he spoke, crime tape surrounded a red Ford Mustang parked near the McDonald’s.
Gail Rogers, who works at the McDonald’s, told the Tampa Bay Times the employee whom police are questioning is in his 20s and was driving the red car. He worked at the restaurant for just four months, she told the Times.
The killings began with the shooting death of Benjamin Mitchell, 22, in front of his home on Oct. 9. The second victim, Monica Hoffa, 32, was killed Oct. 11. Her body was found two days laters by a city employee in a vacant parking lot half a mile from where Mitchell was slain, the Bradenton Herald reported.
On Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, an autistic 20-year-old who had just graduated from high school, was found shot to death about 50 feet away from the bus stop where Mitchell died.
Ronald Felton, 60, was the fourth victim. He was found Nov. 14.
Some of the victims’ family members spoke to Tampa police after the news broke.
“I am nervous, and I really, I want this to be the end of this,” Kenny Hoffa, the father of Monica Hoffa, told the Tampa Bay Times. “It is like riding a roller coaster right before you go over the edge and you feel your stomach raise up in your face. This is the same thing. I am just extremely optimistic myself. I am praying that this is the end to it.”
Dugan said at the press conference this break seemed to be significant.
“It’s just the way things are progressing. Things are starting to fall into place. But we’ve had that before and unfortunately, it’s led to nothing. I’m guarded because I’ve been on this road before. It’s day 51 that we’ve been doing this. It’s been two weeks since Ronald Felton was murdered. It’s been a long time for the families and the cops and so I’m guarded on the whole thing but I’m very optimistic. This will be a long night.”
