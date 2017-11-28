Ryan McClellan
This trash can survived Hurricane Irma with human remains inside

By RYAN CALLIHAN

rcallihan@bradenton.com

November 28, 2017 05:59 AM

In a vacant wooded lot in Homosassa, a trash can sat through the worst hurricane Florida had seen in years.

Ominously, it sat in the same spot for months, but over the weekend, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered human remains inside.

Neighbors say the garbage can had been in the lot on American Avocet Point since the week of Sept. 11, the same week Irma ravaged the area. The Major Crimes Unit recovered the remains and an autopsy was conducted Sunday.

By Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced the man had been identified as Ryan McClellan, and that his death was being investigated as a homicide.

