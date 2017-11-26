Man charged with attempted murder after Turnpike road rage shooting

Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting two people on a major highway in a road rage incident on Saturday, according to news reports.
Kwanza Jermaine Donald of Orlando, who’s accused of firing about a dozen shots on Florida’s Turnpike in Lake County, faces two counts of attempted murder, Local 10 reported. He’s being held at Lake County Jail.
Troopers said the 33-year-old was driving a gray Toyota Camry at around 10 a.m. Saturday before shooting a 37-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman inside a Chevrolet Impala, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
The victims, who were from Miami, were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center after suffering minor injuries from glass, bullet and metal fragments, reported ABC.
Donald contacted law enforcement on Sunday, and a handgun was found inside his car, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
