Shooting on Florida’s Turnpike likely a road rage incident, troopers say

Two people were shot in what troopers believe was a road rage incident Saturday morning, according to reports.
The incident shut down the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near Winter Garden, north of the exit to Colonial Drive, while Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated, according to WFTV.
Someone in a Toyota Camry shot a man and woman in a Chevrolet Impala around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, troopers told WFTV.
Both people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds, but their conditions were not immediately known, according to ClickOrlando.com.
Officials are still searching for the person in the gray Camry and believe the incident was a result of road rage, ClickOrlando.com reported.
The road has since been reopened.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
