Florida

Shooting on Florida’s Turnpike likely a road rage incident, troopers say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

November 25, 2017 01:44 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Two people were shot in what troopers believe was a road rage incident Saturday morning, according to reports.

The incident shut down the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near Winter Garden, north of the exit to Colonial Drive, while Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated, according to WFTV.

Someone in a Toyota Camry shot a man and woman in a Chevrolet Impala around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, troopers told WFTV.

Both people were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds, but their conditions were not immediately known, according to ClickOrlando.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials are still searching for the person in the gray Camry and believe the incident was a result of road rage, ClickOrlando.com reported.

The road has since been reopened.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • FBI goes door-to-door as search for Tampa serial killer continues

    An FBI SWAT Team joined Tampa police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in conducting door-to-door searches in a manhunt for a suspect in a string of homicides.

FBI goes door-to-door as search for Tampa serial killer continues

FBI goes door-to-door as search for Tampa serial killer continues 1:42

FBI goes door-to-door as search for Tampa serial killer continues
Dashcam shows pursued vehicle slamming into police cruiser 1:04

Dashcam shows pursued vehicle slamming into police cruiser
Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

View More Video