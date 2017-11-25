Fleeing teen wanted in connection with grandmother’s death is captured at Canadian border

Hours after the body that is believed to be a 53-year-old grandmother was found in a shallow grave in a Neptune Beach backyard near Jacksonville, police have detained a suspect:
Her grandson.
Logan Mott has been detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as he tried to enter Canada from the Buffalo, NY area. A big thank you to everyone for sharing and helping us get #LoganMott detained quickly. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kAFP3fBFVM— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 25, 2017
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted just after 11 p.m. Friday that it had captured Logan Mott, 15, at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office as he tried to enter Canada from the Buffalo, New York, area.
Never miss a local story.
Jacksonville detectives are calling Logan a person of interest in the death of 53-year-old Kristina French. French was caring for her grandson while his father Eric Mott, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, was on vacation with his girlfriend, reported the Florida Times Union. The couple started to worry when Logan and his grandmother failed to pick them up from the airport.
When the senior Mott returned from his vacation he found no one home and his house ransacked. Also gone: weapons from his gun safe. French’s home was also ransacked and her weapons and 2015 Dodge Dart were missing.
A surveillance camera at a gas station in south-central Pennsylvania picked up an image of Logan and the car on Thanksgiving at 1:15 p.m. Ron Lendvay, a director of investigations and homeland security for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, told Florida Times Union.
On Thanksgiving morning, before he was found, the boy’s mother, Carrie Campbell-Mott, who lives in Missouri, had posted pleas for her son and grandmother’s safe return on her Facebook page.
Following his capture Friday night, she gave the following statement to “Good Morning America”:
“We are relieved he is safe and in custody and we just ask for everyone to give us time to sort out what happened. That no matter what, Logan is our child and we love him and are standing by him to help in any way. We want to find out what happened to Kristina and we need time for that to happen.”
Eric Mott’s updated Facebook cover photo, posted Thursday and still up, pictures his son and his mother, French, with the word “Missing” in red letters.
Anyone with information can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866- 845-TIPS.
Follow @HowardCohen
Comments