See this Florida tag? A teen who may have killed his grandmother may be driving, cops say

The body believed to be that of a missing grandmother was found in a shallow grave in a Neptune Beach backyard near Jacksonville, police say.
Kristina French, 53, along with her 15-year-old grandson Logan Mott, were reported missing this week, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies, after the boy didn’t show up to school and the woman missed work.
Mott was in the care of his grandmother, while his father — a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer— was on vacation with his girlfriend, reported the Florida Times Union.
Now police are looking for the teen, who has yet to be found. They have identified him as a person of interest in the death of his grandmother, deputies wrote in a Facebook post.
Officials say Mott is “considered armed and dangerous” and is likely driving the car the pair was last seen in — a 2015 silver Dodge Dart with Florida tag DLL T42. Surveillance video shows that the teen may have traveled to Pennsylvania, officials added.
“Logan Mott, 15 years old, is wanted for auto theft and is a person of interest in the death of Kristina French, his grandmother,” the post said. “Do not approach him or the vehicle. Call police. We believe he is in the Northeast USA. Seen yesterday in Pennsylvania. Call 911 if you see him. If you see a Florida tag in the Northeast, pay attention. It might be the wanted Logan Mott.”
The body will not be identified until the medical examiner's office completes an autopsy, according to CBS47.
On Tuesday, a Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for Mott, a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes, reported Fox 13 News.
According to Action News Jacksonville, the teen’s father, Eric Mott, returned from vacation to find his home ransacked and all his guns all missing from the safe.
If you have any information call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.
