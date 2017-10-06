Vice President Mike Pence greets a group of Puerto Ricans who recently arrived at the Orlando International Airport and are getting help from relief agencies Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Orlando.
Florida

Man yells backpack would explode at same airport where Vice President Pence was, cops say

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

October 06, 2017 5:46 PM

A man who yelled his backpack would explode at an airport Thursday is now in police custody, News 6 reported.

Vice President Mike Pence, along with Panama President Juan Carlos Varela, were both at Orlando International Airport when Fred Gray, 42, said his bag would explode at the airport. Gray was charged with two counts of making a false bomb threat.

Gray told officers he lived in a free country and admitted making statements about his bag exploding.

However, “what he meant was that it was so full he was afraid the contents would burst out,” WFTV reported.

According to police, Gray approached a woman at an information desk Thursday afternoon and asked her: “You see this backpack?”

When she nodded, Gray screamed, “It's about to explode. It's about to explode.”

The exchange caused chaos as passengers screamed and scurried.

Reports also detail Gray asking a TSA agent if there was a store in the airport where he could ship packages, as well as where American Airlines was located.

"Yeah, I've got to get this bag checked in before it explodes," Gray told the TSA agent, according to WFTV.

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

