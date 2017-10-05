The Gainesville police department has several potted marijuana plants in custody.
Florida

Lost your weed? Don’t worry. The cops are keeping it safe.

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

October 05, 2017 5:50 PM

If you have misplaced your weed, don’t worry, the Gainesville police department is taking good care of it.

Several potted marijuana plants were found Thursday morning in Gainesville after a crew spraying for mosquitoes stumbled across the crop.

They dialed 911 and police came to fetch the plants, which will be turned over to the agency's drug unit.

Meanwhile on Twitter, the department wasn’t slow to poke some fun at the mystery owner.

“Did you lose your potted plants? We’ve got ‘em!,” the department posted on Twitter. “Claim in person at GPD Headquarters.”

