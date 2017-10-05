Lost your weed? Don’t worry. The cops are keeping it safe.

If you have misplaced your weed, don’t worry, the Gainesville police department is taking good care of it.
Several potted marijuana plants were found Thursday morning in Gainesville after a crew spraying for mosquitoes stumbled across the crop.
They dialed 911 and police came to fetch the plants, which will be turned over to the agency's drug unit.
Did you lose your potted plants near 45th Ave? We’ve got ‘em!— Gainesville Police (@GainesvillePD) October 5, 2017
Claim in person at GPD Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/TD8M5BXren
Meanwhile on Twitter, the department wasn’t slow to poke some fun at the mystery owner.
“Did you lose your potted plants? We’ve got ‘em!,” the department posted on Twitter. “Claim in person at GPD Headquarters.”
