Burn your NFL gear and this restaurant will give you a free hotdog

How far will you go for a free hotdog?
A restaurant in Brooksville, Florida —Coney Island Drive-Inn — is offering a free "world famous foot-long" to anyone that tosses their NFL merchandise into a bonfire Sunday.
And no, they won’t be fixin’ up s’mores. But there will be live music featuring the company’s own “special rendition” of the National Anthem, according to a Facebook Post.
The jersey-burning party comes after hundreds of NFL players knelt for the national anthem at the the start of NFL games as a protest of the treatment of blacks by police. The protests drew condemnation from many, including President Donald Trump who has said the NFL should require that players stand during the anthem.
"You cannot have people disrespecting our national anthem, our flag, our country," Trump told reporters Wednesday. "In my opinion, the NFL has to change. Or you know what's going to happen. Their business is going to go to hell."
The central Florida restaurant is calling the event a "Celebration of Patriotism." It welcomes anyone “triggered enough by the image of people kneeling that they're willing to burn hundreds of dollars of merchandise” for a hotdog, as the Orlando Weekly put it.
As an aside, the organizers say they plan to collect donations for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.
