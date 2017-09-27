No early release for deaf Tampa inmate convicted of 1981 murder

Attorney Reginald Garcia and retired paralegal Pat Bliss talk with reporters on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 after a parole hearing in Tallahassee for Felix Garcia, a Tampa man who is deaf and is serving a life sentence for a 1981 murder that Garcia and Bliss argue he did not commit. The Commission on Offender Review made no change to Felix Garcia’s prison term and decided to consider his case again in June 2020. Kristen M.Clark kclark@miamiherald.com