Baby killing woman who also tried to kill another child gets life without parole

A Jupiter woman who drowned the 2-year-old daughter she shared with her longtime partner and tried to poison the toddler’s 10-year-old older brother got life in prison without parole Tuesday
Kimberly Lucas, who plead guilty, claimed the 2014 killings were inspired by a Memorial Day Sunday sermon centered on the story of Abraham and Isaac from the Holy Bible’s book of Genesis. Just before Abraham obeys God’s request to sacrifice Abraham’s only son Isaac, God halts Abraham.
After Palm Beach Fire Rescue took Lucas and the two children to Jupiter Medical Center the afternoon of May 26, 2014, Jupiter police spotted a computer monitor on the kitchen table with an open Microsoft Word document that began: “In YOUR WORDS, “WHEN YOU ARE LAYING IN BED AT NIGHT, REMEMBER YOU F------ DID THIS TOO YOURSELF” Lea’s sermon really, really touched me yesterday, but God never told me to stop!...”
The message to Lucas’ estranged partner Jacquelyn Jamason ended “Love you Always Kimberly.”
The 10-year-old called 911 around 2:30 p.m. that Memorial Day Monday after enduring a macabre day he described for police.
Lucas claimed she had a pill from his doctor that would help him grow faster and put it in a cup of coffee with cream and sugar. To account for his sister being much smaller, Lucas told the boy as she mixed another pill with water, she needed only half the pill. But little Elliana Lucas-Jamason wouldn’t drink the water.
So Lucas decided to drown her in water. She told the boy that she was going to take a bath with Elliana. After they went into the bathroom, the boy told police, he felt dizzy and went to lay down. A urinalysis later done on the boy turned up positive for benzodiazepine, a drug that reduces neuron activity in the brain, according to drugs.com.
He awoke to Lucas next to him asleep, his sister nowhere in sight and the bathroom door locked. Despite the drugs in his system, he acted alertly and with alacrity. Using a knife, he jimmied the bathroom door open and found his sister submerged in the bathtub. But his attempt at CPR on his sister proved as futile as trying to awaken Lucas.
Elliana was declared dead at Jupiter Medical Center.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments