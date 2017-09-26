Loan collecting mother punched a man’s face after leaving baby in the car, cops say

Among the problems for a 19-year-old South Florida woman, who acted as a loan collector for a friend:

▪ Walking up to someone sitting and punching that person in the face several times, as Angeleah Chranh’s arrest report says she did to Dylan Oporto, counts as battery.

▪ When the five-foot-two, 170-pound Chranh, of Wellington, got out of her car on Sunday before the encounter, she allegedly left her 1-year-old inside without air conditioning for 45 minutes.

Two more malfuctions in the misadventure: The child wasn’t in the car seat and Christopher Barski’s money wasn’t a loan, but rather funding for a marijuana buy. Those turned out to be failures in judgment in the eyes of the law: Chranh was charged with battery and child neglect while Barski, 21, was accused of aggravated battery and robbery.

The story, as pieced together from Barski’s and Oporto’s accounts by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office:

As Dylan Oporto and Barski’s roommate Michael Wilson enjoyed late Sunday morning television viewing in the Barski/Wilson garage, Barski arrived home with Chranh and another woman. Barski requested his money back from Oporto, a request Chranh put oomph behind by punching Oporto repeatedly.

Eventually, Oporto decided he’d rather take flight than fight. During his run to his Dodge Durango, Barski snatched Oporto’s cellphone and smashed it to keep Oporto from dialing 911.

Barski’s protective destruction proved too late, and deputies arrived soon after. Early in his conversation with a deputy, the report states, Barski said, “I came here to pick up the money I lent to Dylan to buy weed. I changed my mind and did not want him to buy it for me.”

After smashing the cellphone, “I grabbed my keys and punched [Oporto] in the face until he stopped fighting.”

Chranh posted $3,000 bond. Barski was released on his own recognizance.