He urged drivers to be aware of motorcycles. Two months later, a car killed him

The two Bradenton residents who died in a crash in Pinellas County late Saturday have been identified, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Jonathan Daniel Pierce, 40, and Ashley Lynn Andree, 24, died Saturday night after their motorcycle was hit by a car.
Just two months before the July 1 crash, Pierce had changed his Facebook profile picture to promote motorcycle awareness, according to his social media page. “Check Twice Save A Life,” the May 9 post read.
According to FHP, Pierce and Andree were riding on a 1997 Honda motorcycle northbound in the center lane of Seminole Boulevard approaching 114th Avenue North around 9:40 p.m. A 66-year-old Largo man driving a 2015 Volkswagon Golf was westbound on 114th Avenue North.
The front left of the car hit the front of the motorcycle, according to FHP. Pierce and Andree, who were both wearing their helmets, were transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg, but died of their injuries.
Timothy Clark, who said he was friends with Pierce for 10 years, said Pierce was a “good guy” and was always there for friends.
“He was a loving father to his three kids,” Clark said. “He was just great to be around.”
A woman who said she was Andree’s cousin wrote in a Facebook post, “It is with great sadness to say heaven gained another Angel last night. We will miss your sweetness Ashley Lynn Rosenberger.”
