Woman became pregnant after she sexually battered 11-year-old, cops say

A Port Richey woman arrested and accused of sexually battery of an 11-year-old became pregnant, according to reports.
Marissa A. Mowry, 25, is being held without bond in the Hillsborough County Jail, charged with sexual battery where the victim is under 12 years old, according to jail records. She was arrested Tuesday.
Investigators told WFLA that Mowry was 22 when the battering occurred in January 2014. Mowry is accused of sexually battering the 11-year-old at a home in Hillsborough County and became pregnant as a result, according to WFLA. She gave birth to the child later that year.
The now 3-year-old child will be placed with “a responsible adult,” deputies told WFLA. The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office’s Child Protective Division is involved in the investigation.
Mowry and the child continued to have sexual contact several times, deputies told WFLA.
