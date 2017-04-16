‘F--- it! I’m drunk and I don’t want to do any more tests!’

As Indian River Deputy Scott Carmine described the tableau that greeted him Wednesday afternoon in Sebastian, the situation required minmal sleuthing.
After all, a 2002 four-door Mitsubishi stuck in Community Baptist Church’s entrance flower bed with fron- end damage, the engine running and driver appearing passed out tells the tale.
But legality requires more confirmation than the obvious. So Carmine woke the driver, Sebastian’s 49-year-old Kimberley Haller, and noted her glassy eyes and alcohol odor. Carmine’s report also says he helped paramedics get Haller out of the car. She couldn’t stand independently.
Carmine saw a bent stop sign that went with the front end damage on the Mitsubishi and tire tracks that went with a failed attempt at turning into the church entrance. Haller was booked on misdemeanor DUI with property damage.
Later, at the Indian River County Jail, Carmine conducted and video-recorded the field sobriety test. Haller attempted the one-leg stand, Carmine reported. She failed.
Her response:
“(Rhymes with “puck”) it! I’m drunk and I don’t want to do any more tests.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
