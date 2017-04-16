Florida

April 16, 2017 1:25 PM

‘F--- it! I’m drunk and I don’t want to do any more tests!’

By David J. Neal

As Indian River Deputy Scott Carmine described the tableau that greeted him Wednesday afternoon in Sebastian, the situation required minmal sleuthing.

After all, a 2002 four-door Mitsubishi stuck in Community Baptist Church’s entrance flower bed with fron- end damage, the engine running and driver appearing passed out tells the tale.

But legality requires more confirmation than the obvious. So Carmine woke the driver, Sebastian’s 49-year-old Kimberley Haller, and noted her glassy eyes and alcohol odor. Carmine’s report also says he helped paramedics get Haller out of the car. She couldn’t stand independently.

Carmine saw a bent stop sign that went with the front end damage on the Mitsubishi and tire tracks that went with a failed attempt at turning into the church entrance. Haller was booked on misdemeanor DUI with property damage.

Later, at the Indian River County Jail, Carmine conducted and video-recorded the field sobriety test. Haller attempted the one-leg stand, Carmine reported. She failed.

Her response:

“(Rhymes with “puck”) it! I’m drunk and I don’t want to do any more tests.”

