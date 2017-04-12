Horse takes on gator at Florida park. The gator flipped and the horse ran away.

First, the horse cautiously eyed the alligator as it sat a few feet away with its mouth pointing in the opposite direction.

Then the horse pounced.

The gator inched forward, but the horse wasn’t done.

Clearly trying to protect a herd of horses nearby, the horse lunged again. This time, it appeared as if the gator nipped one of the horse's legs as it flipped over and then sauntered away.

The entire encounter, at Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Micanopy, just south of Gainesville, was captured on cell phone video by Krystal M. Berry. She posted it on her Facebook page Wednesday.

“Horse attacking a gator at Paynes Prairie,” she posted on the video, which went viral Wednesday. “I'm still shaking.”

The 22,000-acre park is home to lots of wildlife, including bald eagles, wild horses and even bison.

The video shows a group of people standing in the grassy field, some of whom were also filming.

“I did contact the reserve to check on the horse and gator,” she said in the post. “There were no clear signs of distress/bleeding when we left the site.”