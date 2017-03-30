An episode with a pistol-packing — and penny-packing — 7-Eleven customer

A convenience store customer gave her two cents on the worth of the penny by adding two guns to her opinion.
The clash occurred at a Melbourne 7-Eleven around 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
The clerk told police the customer tried to pay for her purchases with a plethora of pennies, too many pennies for the store to handle, according to the clerk.
The clerk told the customer this. The customer wasn’t happy.
After throwing and pushing items off the counter and at the clerk, police said, the customer threatened the clerk with death. She left. She then returned armed — with a pair of pistols.
After threatening the clerk with the guns, she departed again, according to witnesses. Surveillance cameras caught her leaving in a white four-door Toyota, possibly a Camry.
Anyone who knows the customer’s whereabouts is asked to call Melbourne police at 321-608-6443. She is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief over $1,000, and tampering with or harassing a witness or victim.
