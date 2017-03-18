Woman charged with DUI after rear-ending a patrol car at a red light

A 61-year-old Englewood woman was charged with driving under the influence after the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office say she drove into the back of a patrol car stopped at a red light.
Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, a patrol deputy was stopped at the red light at the intersection of Englewood Road and Englewood Isles Parkway when Barbara Boyle crashed into the back of the patrol car, according to a news release.
The sheriff’s office DUI unit was called to the scene, and Boyle was still behind the wheel of the running car when the unit arrived, deputies reported.
Boyle registered a .191 percent blood-alcohol content, more than twice over the limit, when deputies administered a breath test, according to her arrest report.
The deputy involved had to be taken to a local hospital to be examined, but no serious injuries were reported.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments