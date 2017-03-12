He used employment by the U.S. Postal Service for an unemployment scam

A West Palm Beach mail carrier was convicted in federal court of seven charges connected to a $90,000 unemployment fraud scheme.
Yvenel Clotaire will be sentenced May 19 after being found guilty Friday of access device fraud, conspiring to commit access device fraud and five counts of aggravated identity theft.
According to the indictment, Clotaire committed the fraud from December 2013 through May 2014. The Justice Department said he gave 50 to 60 addresses of people on his route to cronies. With those addresses and stolen identity information such as Social Security numbers, they filed fake unemployment claims with the state of Florida Department of Economic Opporunity.
The resulting Florida Visa debit cards were mailed to the addresses on Clotaire’s route. After he intercepted them, he would pass them to his pals for getting cash from ATMs. They worked the scam for $90,000.
