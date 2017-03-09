Florida ranks No. 1 when it comes to motorcycle deaths

With Florida topping the list for motorcycle-related deaths, AAA is warning drivers to be on high alert — especially since Daytona's annual Bike Week is soon approaching.
Thousands of bikers from across the state flock to the Atlantic Coast for the festival, which runs from March 10-19.
The most recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data shows that motorcycle deaths in Florida increased 30 percent from 2014 to 2015. In 2015, 606 deaths were attributed to motorcycle crashes.
Miami-Dade County topped the list with 67 deaths in 2015. Broward came in third with 42.
A recent survey conducted by AAA showed 83 percent of motorcyclists questioned claimed to wear helmets, but only 47 percent of riders in Florida were observed wearing a helmet.
“Wearing a helmet could mean the difference between life and death,” said Josh Carrasco, AAA spokesman. “Our goal is to make sure all motorists arrive safely at their destination, including motorcyclists.”
