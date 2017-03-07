He took porn pictures with his girlfriend’s children. He’s going to jail for 32 years

The mother of two felt enough for Frank Noyes to move with him to Georgia 17 months into their relationship. Even before that, she left her preschool-age kids in Noyes’ care.
That put the convicted child molester and West Palm Beach resident in position to do what he did: molesting the 5-year-old and her younger sister, including forcing the 5-year-old to perform oral sex, photographing it and sending some of the pictures to a 12-year-old in Minnesota.
Noyes, 51, was sentenced Friday to 32 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography and enticing a minor to engage in a sexual activity.
In 1986, Noyes was convicted of indecency with a child — fondling, which Noyes tried to argue in pre-sentencing documents “were, at most, indecent exposures, and should not be considered by this Court as “sex offenses involving children.”
He also was involved in a Feb. 9, 2016, tween-parent argument in Plymouth, Minnesota.
According to the criminal complaint, Plymouth police answering a domestic assault report found a mother and 12-year-old daughter arguing over the girl’s online discussions with her “boyfriend.” Officers saw the conversation via the Kik messenger app on the girl’s iPad.
What they saw was a profile picture for user “9_plus” that identified him as “Frank Noyes,” an identification certified by his face and tattoos.
The girl initially identified herself as 17 years old. Noyes sent her explicit photos, videos and shared that he was sexually abusing the 5-year-old and 3-year-old he was babysitting. After stating that he had instructed the 5-year-old in oral sex, he asked the Minnesota 12-year-old if she would like to see a picture.
He sent four pictures of himself molesting the 5-year-old. Actually, the pictures had been taken 15 months earlier, in November 2014, while he was still with the little girls’ mother. After their June 2015 breakup, Noyes returned from Georgia to Palm Beach County.
After seeing the photos on the Minnesota 12-year-old’s iPad, a Plymouth undercover officer assumed the girl’s online persona the next day. The undercover officer told him she wasn’t 17, but rather 12.
If ur really 12, I love you Frank Noyes to an undercover officer assuming the online persona of the 12-year-old Minnesota girl Noyes had been sending child pornography.
During a phone conversation, he admitted the illegality of the pictures he had sent and that the children were those of his girlfriend.
Law enforcement tracked Noyes to a sober living facility in West Palm Beach. During his arrest, the FBI found folders on his phone packed with child pornography photos. They also found something else.
“Numerous Kik messenger chats were also found on Noyes cellular telephone between Noyes and what appears to be minor children,” the complaint said. “Noyes would ask their age and, if young enough, would try to build a rapport and, in some instances, get them to send him pictures of themselves.”
