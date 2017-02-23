Florida

His sleeping girlfriend was shot in the leg. He told police his dog did it.

By Alex Harris

A Jacksonville woman’s peaceful Tuesday night was interrupted when she was jolted awake by a gunshot to her right leg, according to Action News Jax.

When she asked her boyfriend, Brian Murphy, who the culprit was, he pointed to someone right beside her: Diesel, his dog.

Murphy, 25, told Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies Diesel woke him up for a late-night walk. When the pair walked back into the pitch black bedroom, Murphy saw a flash and heard a bang, the news station reported. He thinks his dog jumped onto the nightstand and accidentally set off his Springfield XD 40 pistol.

His girlfriend was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

