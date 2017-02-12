She was getting her nails done when a bullet from a gun store struck her in the back

A woman was shot in the back while getting a pedicure when a gun store employee accidentally fired a handgun and sent a bullet through the neighboring nail salon, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Mark Smith, 43, unloaded a chambered round from a customer's .45-caliber handgun inside R&R Firearms, at 9051 Starkey Road, but when he pulled the gun's slide forward, there was still a magazine with ammunition inside.
The gun went off. The bullet whizzed south through an adjoining wall and into Dara's Nail Salon and Day Spa next door, where it hit 19-year-old Yaminah Gilbert at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Deputies said Gilbert's gunshot wound to the back was serious but not life-threatening. She was released from Bayfront Health St. Petersburg late Friday night.
Deputies said no arrests have been made, but they continue to investigate.
