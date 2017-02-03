A woman was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train early Friday

A woman was pronounced dead early Friday morning after she was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Police told the Post that it was about 5:30 a.m. when the woman stood on the railroad tracks at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and North Tamarind Avenue. Officials added that it appeared as though the woman didn’t try to avoid the train.
The woman has yet to be identified. The incident is causing major delays for Tri-Rail commuters in Palm Beach County.
