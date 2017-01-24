Why you might see fighter jets zooming over Florida

The fighter jets zooming over Florida on Tuesday are no cause for alarm.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is conducting exercises Tuesday between the town of Greenville in North Florida and the city of Inverness in Central Florida to practice identifying and intercepting suspicious planes.
Residents may see or hear low-flying fighter jets near civilian planes during the exercises, which are scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and noon, according to a statement from NORAD.
It’s unlikely people in South Florida will see or hear anything unusual because the exercises are only planned as far south as Inverness, said NORAD spokesperson Lt. Marco Chouinard.
NORAD has conducted exercises like this one since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as part of Operation Noble Eagle. The joint American and Canadian command conducts the exercises to test equipment and practice responses to hijackings, unidentified planes and planes violating airspace restrictions.
Chouinard said he could not discuss the specifics of the exercises planned for Florida.
“Normally they conduct various scenarios and it’s for the pilots and the teams at the bases,” he said.
